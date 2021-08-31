Macon County adds 27 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 12,923 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Krystle Temple.

The most recent statistics show there have 216 COVID-related deaths in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 40 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday.

The health department is offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older at the following times and locations:

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Farm Progress Show

4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the health department

Bring a photo ID or insurance card if possible.

