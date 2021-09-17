Macon County adds 3 more COVID-19-related deaths

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Friday reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths and 67 more positive cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,298 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Adrienne Newman.

Newman said the deaths of two women, both in their 80s, and one man in his 70s brings the county's total deaths to 231 since the pandemic began.

The most recent statistics show that 30 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 25,956 new cases in Illinois, including 285 additional deaths since Sept. 10. More than 80 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 63 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The health department and the Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Friday there have been 353 variant COVID-19 cases in Macon County.

The most prevalent is the UK variant, with 143 cases. There also have been 87 case of the Brazil/Gamma variants, 109 cases of the Delta variant, seven cases of the California variants (B.1.427 and B.1.429), four cases of the South African variant and three cases of the Mu variant.

The health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again next week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at three locations:

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 13, to receive a second dose.

Old King’s Orchard Community Center, 815 N. Church St., Decatur, 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 14, to receive a second dose

Millikin University Commons, 1230 W. Main St., Decatur, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Must return to Millikin University Commons Friday, Oct. 15, to receive a second dose.

The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be offered at one location:

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission and proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian ahead of time. Forms are available on the health department's website.

Individuals who are pregnant or nursing should not attend unless they have a doctor’s note or if they have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

