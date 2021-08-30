 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Macon County adds 303 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker stresses the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations during a news conference Thursday.

DECATUR — Macon County added 303 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The Macon County Health Department announced that 109 new cases were added Saturday, 62 on Sunday and 132 on Monday. There are 37 residents hospitalized.

The new cases bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 12,896 and continues an upward climb across the county, the state and nation. The county has reported 216 deaths during that period.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Daily Graphic

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all preschool-12th grade teachers and staff and for all higher education personnel and all higher education students as of Sept. 5 in response to a surge in positive cases.

He also issued a mandate that masks be worn indoors, that went into effect Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Asner's visit to Mount Zion remembered upon actor's death at 91

Asner's visit to Mount Zion remembered upon actor's death at 91

LOS ANGELES — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” died Sunday. He was 91.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois State Police speak about Normal shooting that left 3 dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News