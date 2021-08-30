Macon County adds 303 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

DECATUR — Macon County added 303 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The Macon County Health Department announced that 109 new cases were added Saturday, 62 on Sunday and 132 on Monday. There are 37 residents hospitalized.

The new cases bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 12,896 and continues an upward climb across the county, the state and nation. The county has reported 216 deaths during that period.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all preschool-12th grade teachers and staff and for all higher education personnel and all higher education students as of Sept. 5 in response to a surge in positive cases.

He also issued a mandate that masks be worn indoors, that went into effect Monday.