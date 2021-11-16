 Skip to main content
Macon County adds 34 COVID-19 cases

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID cases in the county to 16,119 since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s total number of deaths is 249 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 13 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays. 

