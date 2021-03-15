Macon County adds 40 new COVID cases since Friday

DECATUR — Macon County added 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, health officials reported Monday.

The Macon County Health Department said in a news release that 13 cases were reported Saturday, 11 cases on Sunday and 16 on Monday. Those cases bring the county's total to 9,690 since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of those, 9,162 have been released from isolation, 340 remain in isolation, six are hospitalized and 182 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 782 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 12 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,210,113 cases, including 20,955 deaths.