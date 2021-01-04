Macon County adds 49 new COVID cases over weekend

DECATUR — Macon County added 49 new cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 2, health officials said Monday.

The Macon County Health Department said there were 27 new cases on Sunday and 22 on Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 8,175.

Of those, 6,729 have been released from isolation, 1,226 remain in home isolation, 59 are hospitalized and 161 have died.

As of Monday, more than 2,500 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine. All of the vaccines being distributed in the first phase of the program are earmarked for health care workers and the residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Overall, the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and average case positivity rate remain below second-wave highs while public health officials in Illinois continue to caution residents that a post-holiday surge could materialize.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,059 new and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with an average of 5,900 of new cases daily from Dec. 31 to Sunday.

The latest numbers bring the statewide totals since the pandemic began to 984,880 confirmed and probable cases and 16,834 fatalities. Those fatalities included 477 individuals who died since Thursday afternoon.