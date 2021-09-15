Macon County adds 52 COVID cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Wednesday reported 52 more positive cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,194 since the start of the pandemic.
The most recent statistics also show that 33 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday.
24 reasons why the Decatur region is special
This collection was inspired by our our project, "100 reasons to love the Decatur area,” which each day looked at a different person, place or thing that's special about the region.
As we exit COVID, let's reconnect with what we miss.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
Tate & Lyle is one of the city's most successful businesses and owner of perhaps its most recognizable landmark.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
Since its construction in the 1920s as a water source for the city's growing industry, Lake Decatur has become a prime location for fishing, s…
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR