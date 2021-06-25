 Skip to main content
COVID | LOCAL

Macon County adds 7 COVID cases and one death

DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced the death of a man in his 80s from COVID-19 during the past week.

The health department also announced seven new cases for the week ending Friday, June 25.

The total number of Macon County COVID-19 cases is now at 11,021 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 43 are in home isolation, one remains hospitalized and 207 have died.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 statistics ending June 25, 2021

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,744 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 66 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, June 18.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 deaths ending June 25, 2021

Almost 71% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 54% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

