Macon County adds 72 COVID cases

The health department and the the Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Friday there have been 324 variant COVID-19 cases in Macon County.
The most prevalent is the UK variant, with 143 cases. There also have been 87 cases of the Brazil/Gamma variants, 81 cases of the Delta variant, six cases of the California variant (B.1.429), four cases of the South Africa variant, two cases of the Mu variant and one case of the California variant (B.1.427).
The health department is offering the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week at the following times and locations:
Richland Community College (Enter at the flag poles), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Must return to Richland Community College Wednesday, Oct. 6, to receive the second dose.
Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 6, to receive the second dose.
Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission and proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian ahead of time. Forms are available on the health department's website.
Individuals who are pregnant or nursing should not attend unless they have a doctor’s note or if they have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.
