Macon County adds 72 COVID cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,817 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Krystle Tempel.

The most recent statistics show there have been 220 COVID-related deaths in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 34 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday.

The health department and the the Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Friday there have been 324 variant COVID-19 cases in Macon County.

The most prevalent is the UK variant, with 143 cases. There also have been 87 cases of the Brazil/Gamma variants, 81 cases of the Delta variant, six cases of the California variant (B.1.429), four cases of the South Africa variant, two cases of the Mu variant and one case of the California variant (B.1.427).

The health department is offering the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week at the following times and locations:

Richland Community College (Enter at the flag poles), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Must return to Richland Community College Wednesday, Oct. 6, to receive the second dose.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 6, to receive the second dose.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission and proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian ahead of time. Forms are available on the health department's website.

Individuals who are pregnant or nursing should not attend unless they have a doctor’s note or if they have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.