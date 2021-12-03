Macon County adds 75 positive cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — After two days of triple-digit positive cases of COVID-19, Macon County saw 75 new cases on Friday, health officials said.

The Macon County Health Department reported 107 cases on Wednesday and 133 on Thursday, reflecting a trend of increasing positive cases across the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday said there had been 42,559 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 182 additional deaths since Nov. 26.

Macon County has reported 17,099 positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those, the health department said 74.8 percent of cases have been reported among white residents, 21.2 percent among Black residents, 3.4 percent other and 0.6 percent Asian. Women make up 54.7 percent of cases.

There have been 254 deaths and 24 residents remain hospitalized.

The health department also has identified 563 cases of variants. So far there have been eight variants. The numbers in Macon County:

• 316 cases of Delta variants

• 143 cases of Alpha variant

• 87 cases of Gamma variants

• 7 cases of Epsilon variants

• 4 cases of Beta variant

• 3 cases of Mu variant

• 2 cases of B.1.2

• 1 case of B.1

Those numbers represent variants since April 1, when the first two cases of variants were identified.

