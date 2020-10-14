Macon County adds 78 COVID cases Wednesday

DECATUR — Health officials reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department says there now have been 2,195 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The data comes as Illinois' public health director urged residents Wednesday to celebrate the holidays with limited activities and greater precautions because of the persistence of COVID-19.

Dr. Ngoze Ezike said people who are sick should not attend celebrations at all. Her cautionary note came as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has risen all across the state. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.2%.

Officials announced 2,862 new cases of the highly contagious illness Wednesday and 49 additional deaths. COVID-19 has now claimed 9,074 lives among 327,605 confirmed cases in Illinois.

Ezike suggested that holiday celebrations be planned carefully, from modes of travel to dinner-table seating arrangements.

