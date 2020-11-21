Macon County adds 80 more COVID cases on Saturday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced Saturday that 80 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement from the Macon County Health Department brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 5,874. That total takes into account one of the previously announced cases having been transferred to another county.

There are currently 1,906 residents in isolation, 3,813 have been released from isolation, 48 are hospitalized and 107 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 11,891 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 127 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 646,286 cases, including 11,430 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 120,284 specimens for a total 9,708,982. As of Friday night, 6,175 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,173 patients were in the ICU and 595 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.