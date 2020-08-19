You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County adds 9 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Macon County adds 9 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported nine newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 783 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic started. 

Read more data here: 

Gallery: 14 photos of Mount Zion residents from the Herald & Review archives

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News