Macon County adds 94 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,130 since the start of the pandemic, said county director of health promotion and public relations Marisa Hosier.

The most recent statistic s show there have been 216 COVID-related death in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 38 resident were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The health department is also offering the first does of the Pfizer vaccine next week at the following times and locations:

Richland Community College (Enter at the flag poles), 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Must return to Richland Community College Tuesday, Sept. 28, for second dose.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8. Must return to the health department Wednesday, Sept. 29, to receive second dose.

Bring a photo ID or insurance card if possible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.