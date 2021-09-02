 Skip to main content
Macon County adds 94 new COVID-19 cases
Macon County adds 94 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,130 since the start of the pandemic, said county director of health promotion and public relations Marisa Hosier.

The most recent statistic s show there have been 216 COVID-related death in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 38 resident were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday.

The health department is also offering the first does of the Pfizer vaccine next week at the following times and locations:

  • Richland Community College (Enter at the flag poles), 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Must return to Richland Community College Tuesday, Sept. 28, for second dose.
  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8. Must return to the health department Wednesday, Sept. 29, to receive second dose.

Bring a photo ID or insurance card if possible.

