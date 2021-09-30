 Skip to main content
Macon County adds another COVID-related death

U.S. President Joe Biden fielded questions from reporters while getting a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-19 related death and 53 more positive cases of the virus on Thursday. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,866 since the start of the pandemic. 

COVID Graphic

County health educator Krystle Tempel said the one death reported was a male in his 80s. This brings the county's total number of deaths to 242 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, Tempel said 14 Macon County residents were hospitalized. 

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department also announced COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held next week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations: 

  • Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Must return on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose. 
  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Must return to the health department on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.  
The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be offered at two locations: 

  • Macon County Health Department, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. 
  • Richland Community College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

