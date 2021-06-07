Macon County adds one new COVID death

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department announced on Monday the death of one man in his 70s from COVID-19.

The health department also announced seven newly confirmed positive cases over the weekend; four residents on Saturday and three on Monday. No one tested positive on Sunday.

To date, 10,983 Macon County residents have tested positive and 204 have died since the pandemic began. The department’s news release said 173 people are in isolation and five are hospitalized.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Through case investigations and contact tracing, one previously-reported case on Friday was determined to be a resident of another county. The case was transferred to the appropriate health department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 244 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 14 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.