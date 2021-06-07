 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Macon County adds one new COVID death

{{featured_button_text}}

Five Kroger customers will win $1 million each for being vaccinated against COVID-19. 

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department announced on Monday the death of one man in his 70s from COVID-19.

The health department also announced seven newly confirmed positive cases over the weekend; four residents on Saturday and three on Monday. No one tested positive on Sunday.

To date, 10,983 Macon County residents have tested positive and 204 have died since the pandemic began. The department’s news release said 173 people are in isolation and five are hospitalized.

Macon County plans three vaccination clinics for June 7-9, adds one new COVID case

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Through case investigations and contact tracing, one previously-reported case on Friday was determined to be a resident of another county. The case was transferred to the appropriate health department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 244 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 14 additional deaths.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 statistics as of June 7, 2021
COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 death statistics June 7, 2021

In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People are also reading…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News