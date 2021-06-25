Macon County adds seven COVID cases and one death on Friday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced the death of a man in his 80s from COVID-19 during the past week.
The health department also announced seven new cases for the week ending Friday, June 25.
The total number of Macon County COVID-19 cases is now at 11,021 since the start of the pandemic.
Of those, 43 are in home isolation, one remains hospitalized and 207 have died.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,744 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 66 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, June 18.
Almost 71% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 54% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
