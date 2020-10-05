 Skip to main content
Macon County adds to the state's COVID numbers.
Macon County adds to the state's COVID numbers.

Coronavirus

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

DECATUR — Health officials on Monday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The new cases bring the county total to 1,753, according to the Macon County Health Department. Of those, 1,053 have been released from isolation, 645 are isolating at home, eight are hospitalized and 47 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,853 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

Christian County reports two new cases

IDPH is reporting a total of 303,394 cases, including 8,805 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4 is 3.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,538 specimens for a total of 5,924,956. As of Sunday evening, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 382 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

