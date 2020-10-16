Macon County among 34 counties on the state's COVID warning list

DECATUR — Macon County is once again on the the state's COVID-19 warning list.

Local health officials were expecting the announcement, considering the recent increase in positive cases. Since Oct. 10, the county has reported 366 new positive cases.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the week of Oct. 4-10, Macon County was lacking in three areas. It is reporting 288 new cases per 100,000 population, when the target is 50; the percentage of test positivity — the actual is 9.4% when the target is 8%; and the number of tests performed.

Macon County is one of 34 counties on the warning list. Other area counties on the list are Christian and DeWitt.

___________________________________________________________

Famous people who called Decatur home

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.