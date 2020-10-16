 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County among 34 counties on the state's COVID warning list
0 comments
alert top story

Macon County among 34 counties on the state's COVID warning list

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR —  Macon County is once again on the the state's COVID-19 warning list.

Local health officials were expecting the announcement, considering the recent increase in positive cases. Since Oct. 10, the county has reported 366 new positive cases.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the week of Oct. 4-10, Macon County was lacking in three areas. It is reporting 288 new cases per 100,000 population, when the target is 50; the percentage of test positivity — the actual is 9.4% when the target is 8%; and the number of tests performed. 

Macon County is one of 34 counties on the warning list. Other area counties on the list are Christian and DeWitt.

___________________________________________________________

Famous people who called Decatur home 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News