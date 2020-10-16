Macon County among 34 counties on the state's COVID warning list

DECATUR — Macon County is once again on the the state's COVID-19 warning list.
Local health officials were expecting the announcement, considering the recent increase in positive cases. Since Oct. 10, the county has reported 366 new positive cases.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
For the week of Oct. 4-10, Macon County was lacking in three areas. It is reporting 288 new cases per 100,000 population, when the target is 50; the percentage of test positivity — the actual is 9.4% when the target is 8%; and the number of tests performed.
Macon County is one of 34 counties on the warning list. Other area counties on the list are Christian and DeWitt.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
