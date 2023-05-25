Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — The call had all the makings a prime-time comedy or prankster show.

Macon County Animal Control wardens were called Wednesday to a report of an alligator in a yard in the 900 block of East Cantrell Street in Decatur.

Upon arrival, they found just that — a three-and-a-half-foot long alligator or caiman.

“Such an animal does not fall under the purview of animal control,” animal control administrator Sgt. Ron Atkins said in a news release. “However, given the specific circumstances, the reptile was captured and temporarily held for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.”

IDNR is expected to take possession of the reptile Thursday, he said.

It is unclear how the animal, which is not native to this area, came to be where it was, Atkins said.

Atkins told the Herald & Review it was two animal control wardens who responded to the initial report. Although capturing an alligator is highly unusual for the department, the wardens’ resources were sufficient.

“Due to the size of it, they were able to use the carriers they had and bring it back to the shelter,” Atkins said. “If it had been a larger critter, it would have been a different story.”

Atkins also said there’s no reason to believe the alligator came from Lake Decatur, as some urban legends might suggest.

“That’s part of the reason we went and snagged it,” Atkins said.

If the department hadn’t responded promptly, he said, “It probably could have ended up as the gator from Lake Decatur.”

