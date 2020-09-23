Macon County announce 20 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials on Wednesday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The new cases bring the county total to 1,440, according to the Macon County Health Department. Officials encourage community to practice social distancing and wear face coverings in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 957 Macon County residents have been released from isolation, 431 remain in home isolation, eight are hospitalized and 44 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,848 confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday throughout Illinois. The seven-day statewide positivity rate as a percentage from Sept. 16 through 22 is 3.5%. Illinois laboratories have reported 46,391 specimens for a total of 5,231,607.

Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.