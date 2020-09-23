 Skip to main content
Macon County announce 20 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases
Macon County announce 20 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

DECATUR — Health officials on Wednesday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The new cases bring the county total to 1,440, according to the Macon County Health Department. Officials encourage community to practice social distancing and wear face coverings in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 957 Macon County residents have been released from isolation, 431 remain in home isolation, eight are hospitalized and 44 have died.

Sept. 23

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,848 confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday throughout Illinois. The seven-day statewide positivity rate as a percentage from Sept. 16 through 22 is 3.5%. Illinois laboratories have reported 46,391 specimens for a total of 5,231,607.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

