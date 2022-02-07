Macon County announces 138 new COVID cases

DECATUR — Macon County added 138 new COVID cases during the weekend, health officials announced Monday.
Friday, Feb. 4 had 14 cases; Saturday, Feb. 5, had 70 cases; and Sunday, Feb. 6, had 54 cases.
Two previously reported cases were determined to be from out of county. Information was transferred to the appropriate counties.
The county health department also reported that 33 residents with COVID are hospitalized. Of those, five are vaccinated and 28 are unvaccinated.
The number of COVID-related deaths remains at 307 residents.
Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. Upcoming vaccination clinics in the county include:
Richland Community College, 1 College Park, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.
Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Tate & Lyle is one of the city's most successful businesses and owner of perhaps its most recognizable landmark.
Since its construction in the 1920s as a water source for the city's growing industry, Lake Decatur has become a prime location for fishing, s…
