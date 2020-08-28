 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County announces 17 new cases of COVID-19, surpasses 900
0 comments
alert

Macon County announces 17 new cases of COVID-19, surpasses 900

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 915.

Of those, 606 have been released from home isolation and 272 are recovering at home, 10 patients are in the hospital and 27 residents have died.

Here is more information about the cases:

Aug. 28 covid

Macon County Health Department Aug. 28 COVID-19 test results

Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories

How we're doing in July: Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories

The Herald and Review has been profiling the same community members as they adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. As the state enters Phase 4, we ask them about life, summer and what comes next.

1 of 8

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Public Health releases updated COVID data

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News