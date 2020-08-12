Macon County announces 21 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 675.

Of those, 339 have been released from home isolation and 297 are recovering at home, 15 patients are in the hospital and 24 residents have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 1,645 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and 16 confirmed deaths. There have been 198,593 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease reported in the state and 7,672 confirmed deaths.

Department director Dr. Ngozi O. Ezike said a total of 1,525 victims of COVID-19 are hospitalized in Illinois, with 357 being treated in intensive care units and 129 of those on ventilators.

