Macon County Board to discuss restaurant restrictions

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department could maintain some COVID enforcement authority when it comes to the operation of bars and restaurants under a revised food sanitation ordinance being considered Thursday by the county board.

“So it's allowing restaurants to open up to a certain degree rather than just a complete shutdown,” Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said of the changes being proposed.

Indoor food and beverage services is currently prohibited under state restrictions intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The revised ordinance takes into account recommendations from the Environmental, Education, Health and Welfare Committee, which discussed the issue Tuesday.

The goals of those recommendations were to get businesses open at limited capacity while maintaining some social distancing.

Rueter said a draft the changes has been shared with county officials.

“We’ll see what comments we get back and we may make some revisions,” he added. “But ultimately, by all likelihood, we will have an appropriate resolution for the board’s consideration as we have been requested.”