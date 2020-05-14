Macon County board to vote on employee furloughs, officeholder raises

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Tonight's full county board meeting agenda includes employee furloughs and raises for officeholders.

The board first began talks of the potential employee furloughs last month, but held off to give some members more time to gather information about how the coronavirus pandemic would affect the budget.

Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield told the Herald & Review before Thursday’s meeting that he created the resolution proposing 10-day furloughs for all county employees whose salaries are not funded by grants, ultimately saving over $150,000 for the county as a whole according to board documents.

"We can't wait on this," Greenfield said. "It won't solve all of our problems but it will help with the deficit from last year. We also don't want our employees or anyone to be in an even tighter spot if we put this off."

Local governments across the state are bracing for the financial effects of the pandemic, which has caused a major decrease in proceeds from sales, motor fuel and income taxes. According to a board document, the county could see a $1.5 to $2 million deficit.