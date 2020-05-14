Macon County board to vote on employee furloughs, officeholder raises

DECATUR — Tonight's full county board meeting agenda includes employee furloughs and raises for officeholders.
The board first began talks of the potential employee furloughs last month, but held off to give some members more time to gather information about how the coronavirus pandemic would affect the budget.
Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield told the Herald & Review before Thursday’s meeting that he created the resolution proposing 10-day furloughs for all county employees whose salaries are not funded by grants, ultimately saving over $150,000 for the county as a whole according to board documents.
"We can't wait on this," Greenfield said. "It won't solve all of our problems but it will help with the deficit from last year. We also don't want our employees or anyone to be in an even tighter spot if we put this off."
Local governments across the state are bracing for the financial effects of the pandemic, which has caused a major decrease in proceeds from sales, motor fuel and income taxes. According to a board document, the county could see a $1.5 to $2 million deficit.
The furloughs would have to be taken by Nov. 30. A board document says the furloughs would save more than $500,000 for the general fund and more than $100,000 in non-general fund/non-grant payroll expenses.
Greenfield said the measure would make up for the $800,000 deficit carried over from the previous fiscal year. “This will put us in a better spot to handle the impact of COVID-19 on our budget,” Greenfield said.
The departments seeing furloughs would also place a freeze on filling vacant county positions. Additionally, any expenses over $500 would need approval from Carol Reed, the county auditor.
Up for consideration the same night as the furloughs are annual raises for four officeholder positions: auditor, circuit clerk, coroner and recorder. Officeholder salary adjustments have to be considered under state law 180 days before an election. All four seats are on the November ballot.
The plan would roll out over the next three years and includes pay increases of 2% in 2021-2022 and 3% in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. Each currently makes about $83,000 annually and the increases would be based on the prior year annual salary.
Officials said the officeholder positions have not seen raises in several years.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. via teleconference and an audio recording of the meeting will be posted on the county's website after board members adjourn. Members of the public are able to watch the meeting live on the PodBean application. Those interested in participating must download the free app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play to listen live.
