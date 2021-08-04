Macon County business offering incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

DECATUR — Get a shot and support a local business in the process.

Thanks to a donation from an anonymous donor, Colee’s Corner Drugs family of pharmacies will be offering gift cards as an incentive to those who get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The first 50 people 18 years and older to get fully vaccinated at one of three sites on Fridays in August will receive $50 gift cards redeemable at Dale's Southlake Pharmacy in Decatur, Colee's Corner Drugs in Forsyth, and Colee's Community Pharmacy on the Crossing Healthcare campus.

"Our goal with this program is to help motivate Macon County residents and encourage more individuals to get vaccinated to help curb the spread of COVID in our community,” said Dale Colee, owner of Dales Southlake Pharmacy. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 39.4 percent of Macon County's residents are fully vaccinated.

Customers can choose from the single dose Johnson & Johnson or the two dose Moderna vaccine option, and must be 18 or older to receive a vaccine and gift card.

Vaccines will be administered on:

Aug. 6 at Colee's Corner Drugs, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 at Colee’s Community Pharmacy/Crossing Healthcare, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Colee’s Corner Drugs, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 at Colee's Community Pharmacy/Crossing Healthcare, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Appointments are required for those attending clinics at Crossing Healthcare. Go to crossinghealthcare.org/COVID19. Call 217-429-5165 for assistance scheduling an appointment at either location.

