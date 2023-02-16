DECATUR — Blaine Smith has been appointed as the new executive director of Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates.

The community is invited to discuss her position with CASA during a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Decatur Area Arts Council.

Julia Livingston had been the Macon County CASA executive director for the past five.

CASA’s trained volunteer advocates assist more than 370 children and families through the foster care system and courts in Macon and DeWitt counties.

For more information on Macon County CASA, visit www.maconcountycasa.org.