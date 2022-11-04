Macon County community rolls up their sleeves for flu vacccines

DECATUR — On Friday morning, Nanette Frank, 69, from Decatur, sat in her car waiting for a short line of cars to move during the Macon County Health Department’s Drive-thru Flu Clinic.

“They have the shot for seniors,” she said about her choice of where she got her flu vaccine.

Fluzone High Dose was given to patients ages 65 and older, as well as the Flublok vaccine for those 18 through 64 years of age. Other Decatur locations are administering the special immunization. “But they weren't sure what their stock was going to be,” Frank said.

When she called the Macon County Health Department to schedule an appointment, Frank was told about the drive-thru clinic. She decided to wait for her flu shot, since she was comfortable with the staff, having recently received a shingles vaccine. “They’ve always been very professional,” Frank said. “They do this a lot for the community.”

Frank and her husband recently returned from Virginia where they received the COVID vaccine. “We would wait 30 minutes to an hour in a line,” she said, noting the wait of less than 10 minutes in the Macon County Health Department parking lot. “So this isn’t so bad.”

According to Director of Clinical Nursing Rachel Deerwester, the health department had ample supply of the vaccine for anyone interested. “As many as the community needs,” she said.

To reduce the risk of hospitalizations and to reduce the spread of the illness, the Illinois Department of Public Health recommends flu vaccinations for children, older adults and people with chronic health conditions. Macon County’s true seasonal statistics are too early to assess, Deerwester said. “But we have already started seeing Influenza A cases here in Macon County.”

The drive-thru clinic has been beneficial for the patients as well as the health department staff.

“It eliminates the need for an appointment and allows members of the community to come at a time that works best for them,” said Assistant Director of Clinical Nursing Amber Holthaus. “We are also working hard to decrease congestion in our building with COVID and the flu circulating. We want to protect our patients as much as we can.”

Decatur resident Valerie Shelby, 58, admitted she usually gets her flu vaccine from her employer, the Decatur School District. Although the opportunity had slipped by her, she knew it was important to get the shot.

“My mom is 80, and I don’t want to get sick,” Shelby said. “And don’t want to be around the kids and sick.”