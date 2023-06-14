DECATUR — Two brutal deaths — Travion S. Pickens, a gunshot victim who staggered into his mom’s house to die, and Michael Cox, a father strangled and clubbed with a rock in front of his young children — were both judged to be homicides Wednesday by a coroner’s jury.

The horrific murder of the 33-year-old Cox was described in chilling detail by Sgt. Roger Pope Jr., a lead investigator with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

He said police investigations had shown that Scott Walston, a 32-year-old stranger who had met the victim once previously some years ago, had approached his rural home in the 4700 block of North Oakley Road on the evening of May 17.

“Two daughters of Michael Cox were present inside the house,” said Pope. “They observed (Walston) attacking their dad and which led to Walston strangling Michael Cox before grabbing an 80-pound boulder that was near the sidewalk and using it to crush his skull; and then he fled.”

Pope said the children, aged 7 and 10, watched the murder happen and the 10-year-old then retrieved her father’s cell phone and used it to call their grandparents, who in turn called 911.

Pope said a handgun left behind at the scene in a recycling bin, along with evidence from the children, helped deputies trace and find Walston. He was questioned later at the Danville Veterans Affairs Medical Center where he had gone seeking mental health treatment.

“He said he did it because he was hearing voices that told him he needed to confront Michael Cox,” Pope told the jurors.

“He said he left the gun at the scene because the voices told him to come unarmed.”

“So the Cox family are absolutely innocent victims in this entire situation?” asked Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day.

“Yes,” Pope replied.

Walston is currently being held in the Macon County Jail after being booked on four alternate counts of murder. He faces a June 28 preliminary hearing in Macon County Circuit Court.

Turning to the death of Pickens, 28, of Decatur, the jurors were told by Decatur Police Detective Bryan Kaylor that the victim was killed the evening of May 5.

Pickens had staggered into his mother’s house in the 100 block of West Packard Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. As he lay dying, police said he used the last of his strength to name his killer, accusing Deandrew L. Washington of pulling the trigger.

Kaylor testified that surveillance video pulled by police in fact showed two men with guns in the immediate area before Pickens was shot. “You can’t see them (fire the shots) but you hear gunshots and then they are seen running away from Travion Pickens’ house,” Kaylor said.

“So did Mr. Pickens know the people who shot him?” asked the coroner.

“He knew one of them,” the detective replied.

Washington, 32, is now jailed on murder charges which he denies. He is due back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial hearing.

