DECATUR — Jurors at a Macon County coroner’s inquest were told about two violent deaths: a Decatur man cut down in a hail of bullets and a rural Decatur driver who lost his life in a rollover accident in slick road conditions.

Meeting Wednesday, the jurors returned a verdict of homicide in the Dec. 31 gun death of Javaris J. Milan.

Decatur police Detective Jeremy Appenzeller told the jurors that the 30-year-old victim had been at a tire shop in the 1000 block of East Pearl Street when he was killed.

“He was having some repairs done on a tire to his vehicle when an unknown subject approached him and fired a gun multiple times, striking Mr. Milan,” Appenzeller said.

An autopsy would later show Milan suffered 10 wounds where bullets passed through his body. He was found clinging to life on the afternoon of the shooting and was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The detective offered no motive for the killing and, in response to questions from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, said Milan was not armed and had not been involved in any type of dispute at the scene of the shooting.

The detective said the murder remains under investigation and police believe they are seeking one shooter who fired the fatal bullets.

Milan is known to be a relative of Keantre D. Milan, 27, who was shot to death at the wheel of his car in the 2700 block of North Jasper Street in February of 2021.

Jurors then turned their attention to the Jan. 25 death of Joseph D. Baietto, 32, and decided he had lost his life accidentally in a rollover accident on Andrews Street Road just outside Macon.

The body of the rural Decatur man was found in the morning lying some 60 feet from his sport utility vehicle in a field. Giving evidence at the inquest, Macon County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian Hickey said Baietto had been ejected as the vehicle rolled after leaving the road.

Hickey described the road conditions as icy and slick at the time of the crash on the 55 mph limit highway. “It started heavily snowing from around 6 a.m. and continued right up to almost 9 a.m. that day,” he told the jurors. The officer said he started his shift at 6 a.m. and the fatal crash near Macon was the fourth accident due to conditions he had dealt with that morning.

Responding to a question from the coroner, Hickey said scrape marks indicated that Baietto left the road and struck a concrete culvert which flipped his vehicle into a roll. He said police do not know what speed the driver was doing when he crashed.

The SUV came to rest against a utility pole and passing drivers raised the alarm after coming across the wreckage and the body of Baietto. He was pronounced dead at the scene from “massive head and torso trauma,” according to the coroner.

Day said he took blood samples for routine toxicology testing but laboratory results were not yet available. He told the jurors he had decided to go ahead with the inquest anyway “rather than make the family wait two or three months” for the results to come back.

Photos: Winter storm hits Decatur