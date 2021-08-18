Macon County coroner's jury returns verdicts in three deadly road crashes

DECATUR — A Macon County Coroner’s jury probing three accidents in which five people died returned verdicts Wednesday ranging from accidental to undetermined and homicidal.

The jury decided the death of 55-year-old Christina L. Little was a homicide after hearing she had been killed after the pickup truck she was riding in as a passenger was hit head-on by a driver under the influence of multiple illegal drugs.

Little, who lived in Trilla, died at the scene of the June 19 Decatur collision in the 2900 block of East U.S. 36. The 61-year-old male driver of the pickup truck, who was not named at the inquest, later died in a Springfield hospital from his injuries.

Officer Larry Brooks, a member of the Decatur Police Fatal Accident Investigation Team, said the other vehicle involved, a car, was driven by Luxton K. Russell of Decatur.

Brooks said an analysis of his vehicle showed the car was traveling at more than 60 mph around 10:30 a.m. when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic before the driver hit the brakes a moment before the collision.

Russell, 30, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said a blood analysis of Russell showed levels measured at 37 nanograms and 95 nanograms per milliliter of both methamphetamine and amphetamines in his blood.

Day then asked Brooks if the drugs would impair Russell’s ability to drive.

“Absolutely,” replied Brooks. “That is a lot.”

The jury ruled that Little’s death was homicidal while the cause of Russell’s death was undetermined.

Turning to the June 18 death of 89-year-old Christina M. Neeley of Sullivan, the jury returned a verdict of “accidental” after hearing how the van her wheelchair was strapped down in had been hit twice by two different vehicles.

Giving evidence again, Brooks said Neeley, in her wheelchair, was riding in the southbound van on Monroe Street; the van was the transport vehicle for a nursing home in Sullivan where she lived. Neeley was on her way back to the home after being picked up from Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Brooks said a car traveling north had struck another vehicle waiting to make a turn, pushing it into the path of the van where the two collided. The force of the impact sent the van into a spin and then it was then hit by a northbound dump truck with tremendous force.

“Literally, the dump truck took off the entire front end of the van,” Brooks told the jury.

Day told the jurors that Neeley had suffered “multiple blunt injuries of the chest and abdomen” and was pronounced dead in the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room at 2:02 p.m. the day of the accident.

The third traffic crash the jurors examined was the July 2 death of Galen C. Handley, 53, of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. after a head-on crash on East U.S. 36 near Prairie Valley Road in rural Macon County.

State Police Officer Jacob Miller, who works with the traffic crash reconstruction unit, said the circumstances that led to Handley’s death remain something of a mystery.

Miller described how Handley had been eastbound and had stopped to talk to the drivers of a couple of vehicles, one with a flat tire, which had pulled over. Miller said the drivers had not needed assistance and Handley had driven on and then, “for some unknown reason”, decided to turn around and head back west.

Miller said Handley's Ford Mustang crossed the centerline of the road and collided head-on with an eastbound semitruck. Questioned by Day, Miller said it’s not known why he crossed the centerline. “So we have no idea what his frame of mind was at that particular point in time?” asked Day.

“No, sir,” replied Miller.

The jurors were told Handley was not driving impaired and returned a verdict of accidental death.

The jurors' final case was their only non-traffic fatality, the June 11 death of Ronald C. Crist Jr., 43, whose cause of death was returned as “undetermined” after evidence showed he died from an overdose involving a cocktail of illegal drugs in his Decatur apartment.

Decatur Police Detective J.A. Callaway said the alarm had been raised by Crist’s girlfriend. Investigations were continuing, he said, but it was not clear where or when Crist had obtained the drugs that killed him.

Day said an autopsy showed he had a lethal mixture of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine in his blood when he died. A medical examiner reported finding “evidence of chronic intravenous drug abuse.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

