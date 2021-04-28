Macon County COVID cases continue to rise

DECATUR — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued their rise Wednesday with the announcement that Macon County's total grew by 44.

The Macon County Health Department also announced the death of a male in his 50s, bringing the county's total to 189. This comes a day after the officials announced the death of a woman in her 70s and 23 new cases.

The county was placed on the state's COVID warning list last week.

The warning status is the result of the county exceeding at least two of the state metrics used to measure the spread of COVID-19. Officials said the number of cases per 100,000 people exceeds the recommended threshold of 50, and emergency department visits for COVID-19 illness have increased for two consecutive weeks.

To date, the county has reported 10,450 positive cases. Of those, 327 are in isolation and 10 are hospitalized.

