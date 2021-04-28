Macon County COVID cases continue to rise

DECATUR — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued their rise Wednesday with the announcement that Macon County's total grew by 44.
The Macon County Health Department also announced the death of a male in his 50s, bringing the county's total to 189. This comes a day after the officials announced the death of a woman in her 70s and 23 new cases.
The county was placed on the state's COVID warning list last week.
The warning status is the result of the county exceeding at least two of the state metrics used to measure the spread of COVID-19. Officials said the number of cases per 100,000 people exceeds the recommended threshold of 50, and emergency department visits for COVID-19 illness have increased for two consecutive weeks.
To date, the county has reported 10,450 positive cases. Of those, 327 are in isolation and 10 are hospitalized.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 33 deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,328,454 cases, including 21,891 deaths.
Local health officials also announced the expanded hours for a walk-in vaccination clinic on Wednesday, May 5, at the health department, 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur.
The clinic, which will distribute the Pfizer vaccine to those over age 16 who live or work in Macon County, will operation from 1 to 5:30 p.m. The second dose will be given on May 26.
The health department on Tuesday announced it was resuming the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Doses had earlier been suspended after concerns were raised about a rare and sometimes fatal blood-clotting complication linked to the vaccine.
Illinois Department of Public Health had resumed shots of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after it was sanctioned for use again by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.