Macon County COVID numbers exceed 100 on Monday

DECATUR —
Macon County Health Department announced 103 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The county total number of positive cases is now up to 3,176 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations were at 39 with the total number of county residents that passed away with COVID remaining at 52. Those isolated at home are 1.348 with 1,737 released from isolation.
Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Monday 4,729 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 17 additional deaths.
Oct. 26 COVID-19 Macon County statistics
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs spread joy to senior residents in Decatur
1 PawPrint Visit 5 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 1 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Visit 2 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Visit 3 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Visit 4 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Visit 6 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Visit 7 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Visit 8 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Visit 9 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Visit 10 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Visit 11 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Visit 12 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Visit 13 05.19.20.JPG
