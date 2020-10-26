 Skip to main content
Macon County COVID numbers exceed 100 on Monday
COVID meta coronavirus

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department announced 103 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county total number of positive cases is now up to 3,176 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations were at 39 with the total number of county residents that passed away with COVID remaining at 52. Those isolated at home are 1.348 with 1,737 released from isolation.

Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Monday 4,729 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 17 additional deaths.

Oct. 26 COVID

Oct. 26 COVID-19 Macon County statistics

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

