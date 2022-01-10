Macon County COVID numbers skyrocket

DECATUR — Two more Decatur schools are going remote as health officials announced Monday that Macon County’s COVID cases have skyrocketed upward with more than 2,000 new cases reported in the past week.

The Macon County Health Department reported 2,310 new cases of COVID-19 in the week of Jan. 3-9. Health officials also reported 13 more COVID-related deaths among county residents. That followed 960 new cases and seven deaths being reported the previous week.

The latest totals come days after local leaders held a news conference pleading for the public’s help to prevent the spread of the virus amid the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.

"We are in a surge," Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said Friday. "We are seeing some of the worst times of this pandemic, and we encourage you to do everything you can, please, to help make a difference."

Decatur Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that Parsons School and Dennis School's Kaleidoscope and Mosaic campuses are shifting to remote learning due to a high number of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines.

Parsons students will return in person on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Dennis students will return on Friday, Jan. 21. This brings the total to four Decatur Public Schools that have shifted to remote learning due to COVID-19. American Dreamer STEM Academy and Franklin Grove School are also in remote learning and will return in person on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Extended Day programs and extracurricular activities, including sports, will not be offered at these buildings during remote learning.

Also on Monday, the organizers canceled the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom March, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17, citing a spike in local COVID cases.

The event, which traditionally included a presentation at a local church at the end of the route walked by participants, had already been limited to just the march because of COVID conditions.

Included in the health department’s weekly report was news that 49 residents with COVID were hospitalized on Monday. Of those, 12 were vaccinated, 37 were not.

Of the 13 new deaths, which bring the county's total to 279 since the pandemic began, one was a woman in her 40s, one man in his 50s, one woman and three men in their 60s, one woman and two men in their 70s, two women in their 80s and two women in their 90s.

The delta variant continued to be the most prevalent in the county, with 392 cases identified. Only one case of the omicron variant has been identified, but officials expect it to be much more prevalent based on the rise in cases.

Officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated as a way of preventing the spread and severity of the symptoms should they become infected.

The health department is hosting Pfizer and Moderna first and second dose, as well as booster doses, at a clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Richland Community College. Appointments for this clinic, which is for those ages 12 and up, are required.

A clinic will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the health department, 1221. E. Condit St. This clinic, for those ages 5 and up, will include the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson first and second dose, as well as the booster doses.

Appointments can be made by calling 217-718-6205 or going to maconcountyhealth.org.

Valerie Wells and Donnette Beckett contributed to this report