Macon County COVID vaccination clinic fills up quickly, 70 new positive cases announced over the weekend

DECATUR — Once again, Macon County residents acted quickly to fill available appointments for COVID vaccination clinics scheduled for two days this week.
The Macon County Health Department issued a release at 2:30 p.m. Monday saying there were appointments available for Tuesday and Thursday. Shortly before 6 p.m., it issued a second release announcing no more slots were available.
"The appointment slots for the MCHD COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics on January 26th and 28th have been filled. We will be releasing information as soon as it becomes available regarding future opportunities," the release stated. The first time the health department announced appointments were available, its phone system was overwhelmed. On Friday, the department declared all 500 spots for a drive-through clinic were filled one minute after the event started based on the number of cars already in line.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday said the coronavirus.illinois.gov webpage will now have a portal to share information about the COVID-19 vaccine. The page has information about vaccine sites, eligibility, appointments and more.
On Jan. 25, the state entered Phase 1B of its vaccination plan, but Pritzker stressed at a visit to a vaccination site in Tinley Park on Monday that vaccines will currently be administered by appointment only.
“The rollout of Phase 1B is truly an exciting development, but I want to remind everyone that there are only about 120,000 first doses arriving in Illinois – outside of Chicago, that is – this week,” Pritzker said. “Because of the federal supply limitations, I want to emphasize that vaccinations are being given by appointment only. I've said that before, but I want to make it clear so people don't go line up at their local pharmacy or line up at their local health department.”
The website has a list of vaccine site locations and links to the website of the pharmacy, health department or other location where a vaccine appointment can be made.
Pritzker, however, said “the vast majority of people” will be unable to make an appointment immediately in Phase 1B due to restrictions of who is eligible in the phase and a limited supply coming from the federal government.
While Phase 1A prioritized health care workers and long-term care residents, Phase 1B includes people aged 65 years and older and non-health care frontline essential workers, defined as “those workers who are essential for the functioning of society and are at highest risk of exposure.”
To date, Illinois has been delivered over 1.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 692,763 doses have been administered, with an average of 28,171 shots administered each of the past seven days.
Of the doses received, 550,050 have been part of the federal government’s pharmacy partnership program which focuses on vaccinating long-term care residents through partnerships with nationwide pharmacy chains. A total of 110,403 doses have been administered through that program.
Pritzker said that program “has gone exceedingly slow,” and he noted that the vaccines given through the program are taken from the state’s federal allotment. Pritzker also announced Region 1 in northwest Illinois and Region 2 in north-central Illinois each moved to Phase 4, which allows for indoor dining and drinking and, after last Friday’s announcement from the Illinois Department of Public Health, competitive participation in high school athletics.
Macon County health officials on Monday also announced 70 positive cases since Friday — 27 on Saturday, 18 in Sunday and 25 on Monday. To date, the county has reported 9,092 positive cases and 169 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported another 49 deaths Monday after reporting 39 on Sunday and 96 on Saturday, bringing the total death count to 18,798 since the pandemic began. There have been more than 1.1 million confirmed or probable cases among 15.4 million test results reported.
The rolling seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 4.7%, according to IDPH, decreasing for the 17th straight day and hitting its lowest point since Oct. 15.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.
PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic
