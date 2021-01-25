Macon County COVID vaccination clinic fills up quickly, 70 new positive cases announced over the weekend

“The rollout of Phase 1B is truly an exciting development, but I want to remind everyone that there are only about 120,000 first doses arriving in Illinois – outside of Chicago, that is – this week,” Pritzker said. “Because of the federal supply limitations, I want to emphasize that vaccinations are being given by appointment only. I've said that before, but I want to make it clear so people don't go line up at their local pharmacy or line up at their local health department.”

The website has a list of vaccine site locations and links to the website of the pharmacy, health department or other location where a vaccine appointment can be made.

Pritzker, however, said “the vast majority of people” will be unable to make an appointment immediately in Phase 1B due to restrictions of who is eligible in the phase and a limited supply coming from the federal government.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Phase 1A prioritized health care workers and long-term care residents, Phase 1B includes people aged 65 years and older and non-health care frontline essential workers, defined as “those workers who are essential for the functioning of society and are at highest risk of exposure.”