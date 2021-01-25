Macon County COVID vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday

Those who plan to attend should:

Bring a work ID badge or current paystub to verify frontline essential worker status or a form of ID to verify age (to prove eligibility)

• Bring a copy of your insurance card. If you are unable to make a copy, please bring the original



• Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering

• Complete vaccine forms, print, and bring them to the clinic to save time. The vaccine forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org. If you are unable to complete and print the forms, they will also be available onsite

• Be prepared to complete the MCHD screening process upon arrival. This process includes answering questions as well as a temperature check.