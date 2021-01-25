 Skip to main content
Macon County COVID vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday
Macon County COVID vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday

DECATUR — Appointments are being taken for COVID vaccination clinics being held Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 26 and 28, at the Macon County Health Department building. 

The health department, in a Monday statement, said the clinics are for individuals eligible in Phase 1A and 1B, which includes persons aged 65 years and older and frontline essential workers. 

Administered will be the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses in a 28-day interval. 

To schedule an appointment, visit events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/kgzew/ or call (217) 718-6205. The department said a recording will inform callers if there are no more appointments available. The health department building is located at 1221 E. Condit St.

