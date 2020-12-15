Macon County, Decatur street crews prepare for the first snowfall of the year

"If it stays under an inch, it won't be very hard for us," Bird said. "We just need to make sure we get out and treat the roads before everybody gets up and starts heading to work."

Dan Mendenall, municipal services manager for the city of Decatur, said crews were out preparing roads Tuesday morning through the afternoon applying brine solution to all city bridges. The solution is designed to dry into salt powder and "should melt any snow that falls tonight," Mendenall said Tuesday afternoon.

"Our crews are on call 24/7 throughout the winter," he said, adding that the workers are also notified in advance if there's a good chance they're going to get called in when winter weather is expected to hit.

"I'll be up watching the weather service and ready to call in crews to take care of anything that happens tonight," Mendedall said. "We actually started preparing for any snow as far back as November. Getting our equipment ready, making sure our brine tanks and calcium tanks are ready and we have plenty of salt."