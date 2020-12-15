Macon County, Decatur street crews prepare for the first snowfall of the year

DECATUR — While the first forecasted snow of the season isn't expected to accumulate, it could have an impact on the morning commute if left unchecked.
That's where road crews across the county come into play.
"All our plows and spreaders are ready to go, we just got all of our salt delivered for the year so our salt is full-to-bursting," Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird said. "We're just waiting to get out there and take care of it."
Bird anticipated his crews being called into action around 4 a.m. Wednesday to deal with whatever Mother Nature offers up.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln on Tuesday was calling for light snow falling across areas of central and southeast Illinois overnight and into the early morning hours Wednesday. Coupled with temperatures dropping into the the upper 20s, motorists are encouraged to to be caution during their morning travels.
Slick spots will likely develop on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses, the weather service said, predicting snowfall amounts of less than half an inch and wind gusts reaching 18 mph.
"If it stays under an inch, it won't be very hard for us," Bird said. "We just need to make sure we get out and treat the roads before everybody gets up and starts heading to work."
Dan Mendenall, municipal services manager for the city of Decatur, said crews were out preparing roads Tuesday morning through the afternoon applying brine solution to all city bridges. The solution is designed to dry into salt powder and "should melt any snow that falls tonight," Mendenall said Tuesday afternoon.
"Our crews are on call 24/7 throughout the winter," he said, adding that the workers are also notified in advance if there's a good chance they're going to get called in when winter weather is expected to hit.
"I'll be up watching the weather service and ready to call in crews to take care of anything that happens tonight," Mendedall said. "We actually started preparing for any snow as far back as November. Getting our equipment ready, making sure our brine tanks and calcium tanks are ready and we have plenty of salt."
Bird says that as winter weather continues in the county, residents are encouraged to be prepared for winter weather by getting their car winterized and to check out gettingaroundillinois.com. The website is great to check before traveling or morning commutes as it shows current road conditions using color-coded maps and is "real handy to have a mobile device," Bird said.
"It does take a while to get accustomed to driving in snow again," he said. "Take your time and give yourself plenty of room."
HISTORY PHOTOS: Snow photos from years past in the Decatur region
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!