Macon County Emergency Alert & Notification System test set for Wednesday

DECATUR — The Macon County Emergency Telephone System Board will be conducting the annual emergency alert test using the Macon County Emergency Alert & Notification System.

The test will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.

This system is used in the event of an emergency within Macon County. Alerts will be sent out with messages regarding critical events such as chemical leaks, active shooter situations, etc. This information will be sent to residents who have signed up online and to any resident who uses a landline telephone. If you only use a cell phone, you will not receive these critical notifications unless you sign up online.

Alerts for significant weather events are also among the notifications residents may sign up for.

Villages are able to send Village Alerts to anyone who signs up for alerts such as, but not limited to, boil orders, road closures or construction, and winter weather closures. The villages offering these alerts are: Harristown, Long Creek, Maroa, Mount Zion, Oreana and Warrensburg.

Alerts can come by text, phone call, email, TTY/TTD, or using the ContactBridge app found in the App Store.

If you have signed up and do not receive the notification on July 14, you will need to update your contact information online.

You can sign up for the alerts by going to maconcountyema.org, sheriff-macon-il.us or co.macon.il.us. Once on the page, look for the police car icon that says >>CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP.

For more information, call the Macon County ETSB at 217-424-1002 Ext 202 or Ext 203.

