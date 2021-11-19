Macon County enforcement patrol stats announced

DECATUR — The Illinois State Police announced the results of alcohol enforcement patrols conducted in Macon County during November.
Officer handed out 23 written warning; 23 citations/arrests; found four insurance violations; five driver’s license offenses; three registration offenses; one occupant restraint offense. There were no driving under the influence violations or other alcohol and drug citations during the period.
This patrol effort is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.