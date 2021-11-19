 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon County enforcement patrol stats announced

  • 0
Police lights

DECATUR — The Illinois State Police announced the results of alcohol enforcement patrols conducted in Macon County during November.

Decatur police seek public's help with drive-by shooting investigation

Officer handed out 23 written warning; 23 citations/arrests; found four insurance violations; five driver’s license offenses; three registration offenses; one occupant restraint offense. There were no driving under the influence violations or other alcohol and drug citations during the period.

This patrol effort is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News