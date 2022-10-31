Macon County Environmental Council to host energy discussion

DECATUR — Guest speakers Mark and Tammy Allen, owners of Autumn Mill Farm in Argenta, will discuss their experiences with residential solar, wind and geothermal energy during the Macon County Community Environmental Council Quarterly Environmental Forum.
The forum will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Decatur Public Library's Madden Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St.
The free event is open to anyone wanting to discuss conservation, preservation, restoration and environmental awareness.
For more information, email jparrish@millikin.edu.