 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon County Environmental Council to host energy discussion

  • 0

DECATUR — Guest speakers Mark and Tammy Allen, owners of Autumn Mill Farm in Argenta, will discuss their experiences with residential solar, wind and geothermal energy during the Macon County Community Environmental Council Quarterly Environmental Forum.

As the cold days of fall and winter begin, you may be trying to think of ways to reduce your energy bill this winter.

The forum will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Decatur Public Library's Madden Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St.

Decatur council OKs capping Civic Center parking lot with solar panel-topped canopies

The free event is open to anyone wanting to discuss conservation, preservation, restoration and environmental awareness.

For more information, email jparrish@millikin.edu.

People are also reading…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. traffic deaths have spiked dramatically since beginning of the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News