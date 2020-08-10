You are the owner of this article.
Macon County escapes brunt of major storm system that swept across Midwest
Macon County escapes brunt of major storm system that swept across Midwest

DECATUR — The edge of a major storm that swept across northern Illinois on Monday afternoon caused pockets of power outages in portions of Macon County.

Maroa Mayor Aaron Meador said a single downed tree along Washington Street was to blame for a power outage the affected about 90% of the city. He said Ameren Illinois acted quickly to restore a majority of the power to customers in about an hour.

Decatur Fire Department responded to a few downed power lines and activated alarms after Monday afternoon’s rain and high winds. “We received about a dozen calls about the storm,” said Second Shift Battalion Chief Wade Watson.

The areas were cleared within a couple of hours, according to Watson.

It could have been much worse. The front was associated with a storm packing 100 mph winds that swept across the Midwest on Monday.

The storm, known as a derecho, lasted several hours as it tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. It had the wind speed of a major hurricane, and likely caused more widespread damage than a normal tornado, said Patrick Marsh, science support chief at the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

