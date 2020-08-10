Macon County escapes brunt of major storm system that swept across Midwest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The edge of a major storm that swept across northern Illinois on Monday afternoon caused pockets of power outages in portions of Macon County.

Maroa Mayor Aaron Meador said a single downed tree along Washington Street was to blame for a power outage the affected about 90% of the city. He said Ameren Illinois acted quickly to restore a majority of the power to customers in about an hour.

Decatur Fire Department responded to a few downed power lines and activated alarms after Monday afternoon’s rain and high winds. “We received about a dozen calls about the storm,” said Second Shift Battalion Chief Wade Watson.

The areas were cleared within a couple of hours, according to Watson.

It could have been much worse. The front was associated with a storm packing 100 mph winds that swept across the Midwest on Monday.