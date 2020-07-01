Macon County fire departments among recipients of $3.5 million state fire equipment grants

SPRINGFIELD — Four Macon County fire departments are among those getting a share of $3.5 million in state grants to assist with the purchase of equipment.
The Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District, Argenta-Oreana Fire Department and Blue Mound Fire Protection District each received $26,000, the maximum award possible, while the Harristown Fire Protection District received $23,738.
The money comes from the Small Equipment Grant Program administered by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal. In all, 154 fire departments and ambulance services were selected from among the 540 applications, requesting around $12 million in funding during this grant period.
“Ensuring that first responders have the equipment they need to operate effectively and safely is a top priority of the OSFM,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said. “Most smaller departments and districts struggle financially to replace or upgrade aging equipment. The impending fiscal impacts resulting from the COVID-19 crisis make the OSFM’s Small Equipment Grant Program even more critical to help ease that burden,”
Other area departments receiving grants, by county, are:
Christian: Pana Fire Department, $21,130; and Assumption Fire Protection District, $25,008.95.
Clay/Effingham: North Clay Fire Protection District, $26,000.
Coles: Oakland Community Fire Protection District, $25,435; Seven Hickory Morgan Fire Protection District, $26,000; and Hutton Fire Protection District, $14,506.
Douglas: Camargo Countryside Fire Protection District, $26,000.
Effingham: Watson Fire Protection District, $14,056; Tri-County Fire Protection District, $25,142.04.
Fayette: St. Elmo Fire Protection District, $26,000.
Logan: New Holland Fire Protection District, $24,756.80; and Latham Fire Protection District, $26,000.
Moultrie: Bethany Fire Protection District, $26,000; and Lovington Community Ambulance, $26,000.
Piatt: Cisco Fire Protection District, $24,640; and North Piatt County Fire Protection District, $25,052.93.
Shelby: Cowden Fire Protection District, $25,801.
