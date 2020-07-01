Macon County fire departments among recipients of $3.5 million state fire equipment grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Four Macon County fire departments are among those getting a share of $3.5 million in state grants to assist with the purchase of equipment.

The Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District, Argenta-Oreana Fire Department and Blue Mound Fire Protection District each received $26,000, the maximum award possible, while the Harristown Fire Protection District received $23,738.

The money comes from the Small Equipment Grant Program administered by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal. In all, 154 fire departments and ambulance services were selected from among the 540 applications, requesting around $12 million in funding during this grant period.

“Ensuring that first responders have the equipment they need to operate effectively and safely is a top priority of the OSFM,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said. “Most smaller departments and districts struggle financially to replace or upgrade aging equipment. The impending fiscal impacts resulting from the COVID-19 crisis make the OSFM’s Small Equipment Grant Program even more critical to help ease that burden,”

Other area departments receiving grants, by county, are:

Christian: Pana Fire Department, $21,130; and Assumption Fire Protection District, $25,008.95.