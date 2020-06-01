Macon County government meetings tonight are canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Macon County officials canceled tonight's Finance Committee and full board meetings in preparation for protests scheduled for later this evening.

County Clerk Josh Tanner said staff was advised by the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office to reschedule the meetings.

Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said the full county board meeting could be rescheduled for Wednesday, but they will announce an official date in the coming days.

Greenfield said the Macon County Office building at 141 S. Main would close by 4 p.m.

"We just want everyone to be safe," said Greenfield.