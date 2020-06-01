Macon County government meetings tonight are canceled

DECATUR — Macon County officials canceled tonight's Finance Committee and full board meetings in preparation for protests scheduled for later this evening.
County Clerk Josh Tanner said staff was advised by the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office to reschedule the meetings.
Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said the full county board meeting could be rescheduled for Wednesday, but they will announce an official date in the coming days.
Greenfield said the Macon County Office building at 141 S. Main would close by 4 p.m.
"We just want everyone to be safe," said Greenfield.
Multiple businesses in downtown Decatur have boarded up their windows and doors in preparation for protests.
The NAACP Decatur Branch held a news conference this morning to discuss the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck.
Protests have taken place around the country and internationally. Several riots have taken place in major cities. Windows and doors of businesses have been smashed and products have been stolen.
Businesses in downtown Decatur are boarding up windows in preparation for protests scheduled to start this evening. Workers from J.P. Construction are securing glass around Flora Gems at Main and Water Streets. @heraldandreview pic.twitter.com/yeOCaNkHam— Analisa Trofimuk (@AnalisaTro) June 1, 2020
Local protests in Decatur did not escalate to riots. There were social media threats to Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth and windows were broken into at Best Buy. Protesters were not present at the mall or Best Buy last night.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
