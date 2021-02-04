Macon County has 2 die from COVID on Thursday

DECATUR — Health officials said two Macon County men, one in his 70s and another in his 90s, both with COVID-19, have died.

The Macon County Health Department on Thursday said the passing brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 175. The department also reported 31 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, totaling 9,302 since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Public Health Department reported 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport

