 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County has 2 die from COVID on Thursday
0 comments
alert

Macon County has 2 die from COVID on Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials said two Macon County men, one in his 70s and another in his 90s, both with COVID-19, have died.

The Macon County Health Department on Thursday said the passing brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 175. The department also reported 31 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, totaling 9,302 since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Public Health Department reported 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News