Macon County has two people die from COVID on Thursday
Macon County has two people die from COVID on Thursday

DECATUR — Health officials said two Macon County men, one in his 70s and another in his 90s, both with COVID-19, have died.

The Macon County Health Department on Thursday said the passing brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 175. The department also reported 31 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, totaling 9,302 since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Public Health Department reported 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

