Macon County Health Department announce one death on Friday from COVID

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department announced on Friday the death of a man in his 70s from COVID-19.
Health officials also reported 31 newly confirmed positive cases of the virus in the county.
To date, there have been 10,207 positive cases in the county. Of those, 317 remain in isolation, 17 are hospitalized and 186 have died.
Nearly one quarter of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data released Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
With more than 3.18 million state residents fully vaccinated, the percentage of fully vaccinated Illinoisans has reached 24.95% as of Thursday.
The state has administered 7,779,290 doses of the vaccine out of more than 9.7 million total doses received by state and local health officials.
On Thursday, 166,885 vaccine doses were administered, for a seven-day average of 129,664 doses.
The vaccination milestone came after IDPH announced on Tuesday the state will pause distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, following the advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The federal agencies made that recommendation after reporting rare and severe blood clots in six women aged 18-48, whose symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, according to the CDC. More than 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have been administered nationwide.
On Friday, IDPH also announced dates and sites throughout the state that will offer vaccination appointments specifically for college and university students, in an effort to vaccinate college students in Illinois.
Mass vaccination sites in Adams, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Lake, Madison, Sangamon, St. Clair, Winnebago and Will counties will provide appointments for college students on specific dates from April 17 to April 20.
Colleges and universities will have the links where students can register for an appointment, according to the IDPH news release.
“College campuses are microcosms of the communities in which they are located, and if we see an increase in cases on campus, we will see an increase in cases in the community,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the release. “Especially as we are starting to see variants become more prevalent and the number of cases and hospitals increasing statewide, we need to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible.”
As the state’s vaccination rate increases, the number of new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 has also been on the rise this month.
New COVID-19 cases this month have exceeded 2,000 to 3,000 cases daily, compared to last month when new and probable COVID-19 cases fell to between 1,000 to 2,000 daily.
On Friday, the state announced 3,866 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 93,602 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate to 4.2%. The seven-day rolling positivity rate has held steady at 4.2% since Wednesday.
There were 21 COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday, bringing the state death toll to 21,630.
