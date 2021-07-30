Macon County Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics

City librarian Rick Meyer talks about Decatur Public Library’s revised masking recommendations
Clay Jackson
DECATUR — The
Macon County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics the first week of August, by appointment and walk-ins.
On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older. Those receiving the vaccine must be available to return on Aug. 25 for the second dose.
Richland Community College, 9 a.m. to noon, ages 12 and older, first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Must return Aug. 25 for second dose. Baby TALK Health Fair, 355 E. Marietta St., 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., 1 to 3:30 p.m.
The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered to those 18 and older at two locations.
Richland Community College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. Torrence Park, 1630 E. Grand Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by adult parent or guardian. Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.
