Macon County Health Department hosts vaccine clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday
Macon County Health Department hosts vaccine clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday

COVID (copy)

A pharmacist draws a COVID-19 vaccine. 

 Antonio Perez, Chicago Tribune

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics Tuesday, April 20, and Wednesday, April 21, at the clinic, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

The shots are available for anyone living or working in Macon County.

Seventy Moderna vaccinations will be available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. during the Tuesday clinic. Patients must be able to return on May 18 for the second dose.

St. Mary's Hospital accepting phone appointments for COVID vaccine

Sixty Pfizer vaccines will be available from 1 to 3:30 p.m. during the Wednesday clinic. Patients 16 and 17 year old persons who live or work in Macon County are eligible; however, a parent or legal guardian must be present. Patients must be able to return on May 12 for the second dose.

To register for the clinics, call (217) 718-6205. Phone lines will be open until 7 p.m. Monday. and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The health department on Monday also announced 45 new Macon County cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

To date, the county has reported 10,252 positive cases. Of those, 345 remain in isolation, 17 are hospitalized and 186 have died.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 statistics for April 19, 2021.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,959 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 22 additional deaths.

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

