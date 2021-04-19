Macon County Health Department hosts vaccine clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics Tuesday, April 20, and Wednesday, April 21, at the clinic, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

The shots are available for anyone living or working in Macon County.

Seventy Moderna vaccinations will be available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. during the Tuesday clinic. Patients must be able to return on May 18 for the second dose.

Sixty Pfizer vaccines will be available from 1 to 3:30 p.m. during the Wednesday clinic. Patients 16 and 17 year old persons who live or work in Macon County are eligible; however, a parent or legal guardian must be present. Patients must be able to return on May 12 for the second dose.

To register for the clinics, call (217) 718-6205. Phone lines will be open until 7 p.m. Monday. and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The health department on Monday also announced 45 new Macon County cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.