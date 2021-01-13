Macon County Health Department moving to next phase of COVID vaccinations

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department announced it is scheduling Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine under phase 1B include education workers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, public transit, shelters, postal services, grocery stores and anyone 65 and older.

"If you have tested positive for COVID-19, received monoclonal antibody, or convalescent plasma treatment in the last 90 days, you are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time," said Krystle Tempel, health educator.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Phase one of the vaccine distribution was earmarked for health care workers and the residents and staff of long-term care facilitie

Anyone pregnant or breastfeeding will need their doctor's permission to receive a vaccine, she said.

Residents can schedule an appointment by calling (217) 423-6988 ext. 1312. More information on the state vaccination plan can be found at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine.

PHOTOS: Drive Through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.