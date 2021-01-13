Macon County Health Department moving to next phase of COVID vaccinations

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department announced it is scheduling Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine under phase 1B include education workers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, public transit, shelters, postal services, grocery stores and anyone 65 and older.
"If you have tested positive for COVID-19, received monoclonal antibody, or convalescent plasma treatment in the last 90 days, you are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time," said Krystle Tempel, health educator.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Phase one of the vaccine distribution was earmarked for health care workers and the residents and staff of long-term care facilitie
Anyone pregnant or breastfeeding will need their doctor's permission to receive a vaccine, she said.
Residents can schedule an appointment by calling (217) 423-6988 ext. 1312. More information on the state vaccination plan can be found at
dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine. PHOTOS: Drive Through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 1 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 2 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 3 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 4 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 5 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 6 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 7 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 8 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 9 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 10 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 11 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 12 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 13 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 14 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 15 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 16 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 17 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 18 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 19 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!